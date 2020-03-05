KITCHENER -- Catholic schools in Waterloo Region have been closed down as three of the four major Ontario teachers’ unions are on strike.

English catholic teachers picketed near the office of Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee on Thursday as thousands of other teachers and education workers rallied at Queen’s Park.

President of the Waterloo Catholic Teachers’ Association Patrick Etmanski says they want to keep the pressure on the government.

“What they did on Tuesday was outrageous,” he said. “It was not the way we bargain. The minister came on the news and made an offer I think to the province, not necessarily to the teachers. He should have come to the bargaining table to do that.”

On Tuesday, the province announced they would backtrack on some key contract demands.

Education minister Stephen Lecce said the average high school class size would stay at 23, which would be up slightly from last year’s average, and down from their original proposal of 28.

The government also said parents can opt out of new e-learning courses that were previously mandatory.

Some public high school teachers are also holding walkouts at nine school boards as part of their union’s ongoing series of one-day, rotating strikes.