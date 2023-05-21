Waterloo region businesses slowly bouncing back from public health measures

The pandemic emergency may be over, according to the World Health Organization, but the recovery for Waterloo region businesses still continues.

The Uptown Waterloo BIA says a lot has changed for small and large businesses, but it's slowly changing for the better.

"This year we are trending pretty high already," said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of the BIA. "We have nine new businesses that have opened and only one closure this year in uptown.

Things are moving forward. I think there's a lot of people that are looking to open those types of businesses."

On Sunday, Poppy's Bagel and Bakery opened its doors for the first time and had people lined up to try something new.

"It's fantastic to have one brand new option," one customer told CTV News. "You see so many businesses opening up."

Poppy's reported it sold out of product five hours after opening to the public.

Their opening comes after candy shop Midnight Snack made its grand opening in uptown in March.

"Retail is always a difficult business," said co-owner Kyle Foster. "Post pandemic many people are still wearing of getting out into large crowds."

Van Kalsbeek believes the jump in the number of new businesses could be credited to some pandemic lessons being put into practice after a tumultuous three years.

"We have 20 new businesses open in 2022 and only nine close for various reasons," said Van Kalsbeek. "We seem to be trending in a good way. There's always going to be some evolution and what not."

In May, Restaurants Canada reported just one third of restaurant operators reported their sales were higher in 2023 compared to 2019.

Of the survey respondents, 60 per cent say traffic in 2023 remains below 2019 levels, and only 25 per cent are experiencing higher traffic in 2023 than four years ago.

When it comes to the pandemic shift to remote work, Van Kalsbeek is optimistic numbers can trend in a more positive direction.

"When you look at the Canadian average of office vacancy rates, that's around 17 per cent," said Van Kalsbeek. "Here in Uptown Waterloo, we are under 11, so again we seem to be doing okay here."