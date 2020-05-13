KITCHENER -- There was no shortage of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday following a snowy start to the work-week.

While the sun was shining, temperatures were still cold and set more record lows.

Early Wednesday, the temperature dipped to -3.8 degrees Celsius at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, beating the previous daily record low of -2.2 C set back in 1923.

This isn’t the first record we have broken recently: the temperature fell to -2.8 C on Tuesday, beating the old daily temperature record of -2.2 set for May 12 back in 1946.

On Monday, Kitchener-Waterloo set a daily snowfall record of 6 cm, breaking the previous record of 1.8cm in 1966, while last week and over the weekend, more record lows set.

Patchy frost is possible once again overnight Wednesday with calm, cool and clear conditions. Environment Canada has continued a Frost Advisory for several areas, including Waterloo Region.

Thursday may start off with some sunshine, but clouds increase west to east as an area of low pressure moves toward the Great Lakes.

That low pressure system is expected to bring rain during the afternoon and evening, with periods of rain through Thursday and Friday, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Showers and periods of rain linger early Friday but conditions will clear through the day and temperatures climb to seasonal.

Weather forecast brings system over Victoria Day Weekend

The near-seasonal temperatures continue for the long weekend, but periods of rain can be expected throughout.

The forecast currently shows that Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with cloudy periods and showers later on in the day and overnight.

Periods of rain and showers continue Sunday with mainly cloudy skies. As for Victoria Day, temperatures are mild but lingering showers are possible before conditions clear out in the afternoon.

This system is still a few days away and the exact timing may change.

By early next week, temperatures are forecast to climb to the mid-20s on the long-range forecast.