Waterloo region bars and restaurants prepping for Super Bowl Sunday rush

Waterloo region bars and restaurants are getting ready for what’s expected to be a busy Super Bowl Sunday.

“We’re excited,” Duke of Wellington manager Terry Meyer said. “We’ve got lots of reservations already.”

Staff at the Waterloo pub are ready to sell plenty of pints of beer and wings, and expect fans to arrive hours before kick-off.

“I think this year with the pandemic being over, I think we're going to be even busier than previous years," Meyer said.

Down the street at McCabe’s Irish Pub, it’s a similar story. They’re encouraging fans make a game plan to come early because the bar is expected to fill up.

“Hopefully [it’s] not too crazy because we want to have tables open,” server Andrea Chalmers said.

According to Statistics Canada, over 7.2 million Canadians tuned in to watch the Super Bowl last year -- some watching for the sport, others for the commercials, and of course the halftime show.

But for one super fan CTV News met in Uptown Waterloo, the snacks are the real MVP.

“Well you’ve got to do chicken wings and beer or else it's not traditional at all,” said Kansas City fan Miso Morometsi. “It's tradition, it's nice, it's patriotism.”