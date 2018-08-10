

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region revealed Friday where two proposed supervised consumption sites will be located in Kitchener.

The information came from next Tuesday’s council agenda which was released Friday afternoon.

The Region is proposing to have sites located at 33 Kent Avenue and 150 Duke Street West.

Earlier this year the region announced three of the five possible locations. Two are located in Cambridge, one on Main Street and the other on Ainslie Street just a few blocks away. The third Kitchener site is being proposed for Water Street.

“The fact that we now have several other sites that are going to be considered as part of that consultation is good because it will allow us to get more comprehensive input from the community,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

85 residents in Waterloo Region passed away from an opioid related overdose last year.

The region believes supervised consumption sites will help curb the fatal overdoses.

Public Health and the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy have recently teamed up releasing public service announcements this week.

Information sessions for people working or living near the five proposed sites will begin at the end of this month, with public consultations to be held next month.

All of the recommendations will be presented to regional council on Tuesday.