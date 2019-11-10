

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO -- A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The advisory is for Monday into Monday night.

According to Environment Canada, snow will begin early Monday morning and continue through the evening.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible by the time the snow ends late Monday night.

Environment Canada says the snow will likely impact the afternoon commute.