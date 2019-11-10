Featured
Waterloo Region and Wellington County under winter weather travel advisory
A car makes its way through blowing snow conditions near Conestogo, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:05PM EST
WATERLOO -- A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
The advisory is for Monday into Monday night.
According to Environment Canada, snow will begin early Monday morning and continue through the evening.
Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible by the time the snow ends late Monday night.
Environment Canada says the snow will likely impact the afternoon commute.