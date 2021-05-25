WATERLOO -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region have confirmed 66 more positive COVID-19 cases since Sunday as the number of active cases in the region continues to decline.

Case counts weren’t updated on Monday due to the holiday.

Tuesday's update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Waterloo Region to 15,709. Of those, 15,005 are considered resolved and 430 are active.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, with the regional death toll remaining at 256 people.

Three fewer people are now being treated in area hospitals for the disease, the health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows. There are 31 people hospitalized in Waterloo Region, with 24 of those in intensive care units.

Active outbreaks in the region have now dropped from eight to seven.

The health unit has confirmed 3,067 cases are variants of concern. Most are the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom, with 2,712. Another five cases have been confirmed as the B.1.135 variant first identified in South Africa, and 26 have been confirmed as the P.1 variant originally detected in Brazil.

Since Friday, health officials have processed another 4,285 COVID-19 tests, bringing the total number of completed tests to 490,383 throughout the pandemic.

Waterloo Region's positivity rate sits at 5.3 per cent, down from 6.3 per cent last week.

The reproductive rate of the virus in the Waterloo Region is now below 1.0, down to 0.9.

Over the past two days, Ontario logged just under 2,500 COVID-19 cases. Health officials added 1,446 on Monday and another 1,039 on Tuesday.

There have been 41 more COVID-19-related deaths in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Ontario to 8,655.

The province's positivity rate is 6.4 per cent.