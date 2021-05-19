WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo added 47 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with the first new death in more than two weeks.

The new positive cases bring the region's total to 15,411, with 14,669 of those cases considered resolved.

Health officials added one new death Wednesday, the first in more than two weeks. In the Waterloo Region, 255 people have died of the disease.

There are currently 476 active cases in the region, 26 fewer than Tuesday, the health unit's dashboard shows.

Hospitalizations in Waterloo Region also dipped by two, now down to 43 people. Of those, 31 are receiving treatment in the ICU.

The health unit's dashboard shows 12 active outbreaks in the region.

Of the positive cases in the Waterloo area, 2,835 have screened positive for a more contagious variant of concern, with 56 new VOC cases confirmed since yesterday.

The bulk of those cases, 2,501, are the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. Three cases have been confirmed as the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa and 18 as the P.1 variant originally identified in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Ontario continues to report declining COVID-19 case numbers province-wide.

Provincial health officials reported 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, marking the lowest single-day case count since March 24.

Wednesday’s new infections bring the seven-day rolling average of daily cases to 2,183, down from 2,370 a week ago.

Nineteen additional deaths related to COVID-19 were logged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death count in Ontario to 8,525.

With files from CTV Toronto.