WATERLOO -- Health officials in Waterloo Region added another 36 COVID-19 cases Friday as the number of vaccine doses administered in the area surpassed 300,000.

The new cases bring the region's total caseload to 15,832, of which 15,185 are considered resolved and 374 are active.

Deaths remain unchanged at 256. The number of people receiving treatment in area hospitals sits at 28, with 23 of those in intensive care units.

There are eight active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Public health officials have identified 3,126 cases as variants of concern. Of those, 2,763 are the B.1.1.7 variant, 26 are the P.1 variant, and six are the B.1.351 variant.

One new cases was confirmed as the B.1.617 variant first identified in India, bringing the region's total to five cases.

Another 874 COVID-19 tests were completed since Tuesday, with health partners having completed 491,257 tests since the pandemic began. Waterloo Region's positivity rate is six per cent.

The reproductive rate of the virus in the region is 0.8, down from 0.9 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another 5,452 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region Thursday. That brings the total number of jabs given out to 304,628.

In Waterloo Region, more than 59 per cent of adults have received their first vaccine dose and more than 4.2 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

Province-wide, 1,273 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, marking the fourth straight day of cases below 1,300.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 1,353, down from 2,064 at this point last week.

Health officials also reported that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 8,711 deaths related to the disease.

Friday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 528,453.