WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo added 33 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases in the region continue to decline.

The new cases bring the region's total caseload since the pandemic began to 15,994. There are currently 322 active cases, with 15,405 cases considered resolved.

No new deaths have been reported in the past two weeks. The last death, the region's 256th, was recorded May 18.

Only two more cases were confirmed as variants of concern Tuesday for a total of 3,241 so far.

Of those, 2,863 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 27 are the P.1 variant originally detected in Brazil, nine are the B.1.617 variant first identified in India and six are the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa.

Another 336 cases have had a variant mutation detected, but have not yet had their lineage confirmed.

Hospitalizations increased by four in the past 24 hours, up to 23 people, with 12 of those people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

There are seven active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Meanwhile, health officials in the region completed another 3,783 COVID-19 tests since Friday. A total of 495,040 have been completed since the pandemic began.

Waterloo Region's positivity rate sits at five per cent, down from six per cent last Friday. The reproductive rate of the virus in the area is 0.8.

On Monday, 5,414 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the total number of jabs delivered in the Waterloo Region to 322,956.

More than 62 per cent of adults in the region have received at least one dose, with 4.6 per cent of people 18 and older fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 699 new cases were reported, the lowest daily increase since last October. The province's rolling seven-day average now stands at 1,029, down from 1,693 at this point last week.

Ontario's positivity rate dropped down to 3.6 per cent on Tuesday.

Another nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,766.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 532,158, including deaths and recoveries.

With files from CTV News Toronto.