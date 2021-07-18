WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as health officials pass another major milestone in the vaccine rollout.

More than 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered in the region. Another 5,773 jabs were put in arms on Saturday, bringing the total number of doses given out to 700,203.

That now means more than 80.4 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, while more than 58.2 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully immunized.

The 27 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday's report brings Waterloo Region's cumulative caseload to 18,177, including 17,691 resolved infections, 280 deaths and 197 active cases.

Three active COVID-19 outbreaks were declared resolved in the past 24 hours. There are now 10 active outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

Hospitalization numbers remain unchanged from Saturday's report, with 23 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 13 are receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Meanwhile, another four COVID-19 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases. That brings the total number of variant cases logged in Waterloo Region to 4,404.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

15 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

62 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

905 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

300 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 177 COVID-19 infections and six deaths on Sunday.

Sunday marks the tenth consecutive day of cases below 200 in the province.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 152, down from 180 a week ago.

Since the pandemic began, the province has logged 548,217 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

With files from CTV Toronto.