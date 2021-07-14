WATERLOO -- Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 22 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as active infections in the region continue to decline.

Of the new positive cases, 20 were linked to the past 24 hours, while two were from previous reporting periods.

Wednesday's new cases bring Waterloo Region's cumulative caseload to 18,080, including 17,532 resolved cases and 280 deaths.

Active cases in the region dropped by 17 in the past day, down to 262.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged in Wednesday's update, still sitting at 25 people. Of those, 15 are receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

There are 16 active COVID-19 outbreaks across the region, also unchanged from Tuesday.

Another 17 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases in Wednesday’s update, bringing the total number of variant cases to 4,318. All of the new variant cases were identified as the Delta variant.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,108 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

15 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

62 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

820 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

313 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across Waterloo Region administered another 7,582 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday, bringing the total number of jabs in arms to 673,396.

More than 81 per cent of residents 18 and older in the region have now received at least one dose, while more than 56 per cent of adults are fully immunized.

Province-wide, health officials confirmed 153 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average is down to 164, a decrease from 204 at this point last week.

Wednesday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 547,562, including 9,265 deaths and 536,819 recoveries.

With files from CTV Toronto.