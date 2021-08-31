Waterloo Region adds 21 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate rises

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 21 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's update.

Of the new cases, 20 are linked to the past day and one is from a previous reporting period.

Four of the latest infections are in children nine or younger and two are in youth between the ages of 10 and 19.

Tuesday's report bring Waterloo Region's total caseload to 18,957, including 18,510 resolved infections, 154 active cases and 289 deaths.

Health officials have now processed 569,925 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

The region's seven-day moving average positivity rate rose from 2.1 per cent on Friday to 2.6 per cent on Tuesday. The reproductive rate of the virus also climbed from 1.0 last week to 1.1 on Tuesday.

There are currently seven people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region and five people receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Across Waterloo Region there are currently six active outbreaks.

Another 10 infections were confirmed as the Delta variant on Tuesday, bringing the total number of variant of concern cases to 5,060.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,553 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across the region put 1,305 COVID-19 vaccine jabs into arms on Monday.

Since the vaccine rollout began, 822,628 vaccine doses have been administered in the region.

More than 78.8 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 85.65 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Among the entire population, 67.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 73.76 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 525 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday's update.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday, 434 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 91 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province's rolling seven-day average now sits at 701, up from 600 last Tuesday. Ontario's positivity rate is up to 3.1 per cent.

With files from CTV Toronto.