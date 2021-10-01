Waterloo Region adds 19 COVID-19 cases; 84 per cent of eligible population now fully vaccinated

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases in Friday's update.

Of the new infections, five are among youth 10 to 19 and two are among children nine or younger.

Waterloo Region has now logged 19,667 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 19,220 resolved infections, 146 active cases and 299 deaths.

The region's total case load only increased by 18 due to a data cleanup.

Another 2,742 COVID-19 tests were processed since Tuesday, bringing the number of tests completed to date to 593,651. As of Friday, the region's positivity rate sits at 2.2 per cent and the reproductive rate of the virus is 0.9.

Hospitalizations decreased by one in the past 24 hours, down to nine. There are currently seven people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

One COVID-19 outbreak was declared resolved in the past day. There are now seven active outbreaks across the region.

Another nine cases were confirmed as the Delta variant in Friday's update.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,392 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

2,885 are the Delta variant

261 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, another 908 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region on Thursday.

Since the vaccine rollout began, 863,269 vaccine doses have been administered.

More than 84 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated, and 89.20 per cent have received at least one dose.

Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 72.34 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.81 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, health officials reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths over the last two days. Ontario did not report COVID-19 numbers on Thursday because of the federal holiday.

Ontario has now confirmed 586,817 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.