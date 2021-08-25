Waterloo Region adds 16 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop

Waterloo -

The Region of Waterloo reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined substantially.

The latest cases bring Waterloo Region's total to 18,824, including 18,390 resolved infections, 142 active cases and 288 deaths.

Hospitalizations in the region decreased by five in the past 24 hours, down from 13 to eight. The number of people receiving treatment in area intensive care units dropped from eight to six.

One new COVID-19 outbreak was declared in Wednesday's update. There are now seven active outbreaks across the region.

Meanwhile, 1,417 COVID-19 vaccine jabs were put into arms on Tuesday. Health partners have now administered 814,393 vaccine doses.

Among the eligible population, 85.15 per cent have received at least one dose and 77.79 are fully vaccinated.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 73.32 per cent have received one dose and 66.99 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Wednesday's report, one infection was identified as a variant of concern case, bringing the total number of variant cases to 4,958.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,450 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed 660 new cases on Wednesday.

Of those, 525 cases involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, or individuals whose vaccination status remained unknown.

The remaining 135 cases were in fully vaccinated people.

The province has now logged 561,297 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.