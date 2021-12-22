Waterloo Region adds 130 COVID-19 cases as active infections rise

Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported another 130 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as active infections continue to rise in the area.

Of the new cases, 125 were from the past 24 hours, while the others were added to previous days' totals.

There are another 64 active cases in Waterloo Region, for a total of 947.

Since the pandemic began, officials have reported 22,543 COVID-19 cases, including 21,270 recoveries and 312 deaths.

There are 20 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including seven in area ICUs.

There are 15 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The breakdown of variants of concern is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,988 are the Delta variant

37 are the Omicron variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed.

To date, health partners have administered 1,011,635 vaccine doses. Of the eligible population over the age of five, 85.37 per cent is partially vaccinated and 79.92 per cent is fully vaccinated.

As for the entire population, 80.84 per cent has one dose and 75.72 per cent has two doses.

There have been 85,598 third doses administered in Waterloo Region to date.

Ontario reported 4,383 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest provincial increase since April. The seven-day average for new cases is at 3,520, up from 1,514 at this point last week.

The province's positivity rate sits at 10.7 per cent.

Ontario has reported 661,563 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 623,142 recoveries and 10,133 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto