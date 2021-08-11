WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the region inches closer to fully vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population.

Of the 12 new cases reported, 10 are linked to Tuesday while two are from previous reporting periods.

The latest cases bring Waterloo Region's total case count to 18,577, including 18,144 resolved infections, 143 active cases and 285 deaths.

Health partners have now administered 789,405 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 2,062 jabs put into arms on Tuesday.

More than 83.9 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, while 74.25 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Only 3,816 more residents must become fully vaccinated to hit the 75 per cent target.

There are currently 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks across the region.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged in the past 24 hours, still sitting at 11. There are 11 people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

The Region of Waterloo only counts active, infectious patients in hospitalization numbers, but counts both active and resolved cases in ICU figures. This means ICU numbers can sometimes be higher than hospitalizations.

Three more infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases in Wednesday's update, all of which were linked to the Delta variant.

Waterloo Region has now confirmed 4,848 variant of concern cases. The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,341 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

266 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Province-wide, health officials logged 324 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday's update.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, 234 of the cases logged are in unvaccinated people. Thirty-two other cases were found in partially vaccinated people and 58 cases were logged in those who are fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now confirmed 553,449 COVID-19 cases and 9,412 deaths since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.