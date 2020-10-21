KITCHENER -- Following the momentum from the Black Lives Matter march and the global outcry for racial equality and more education, the Waterloo Public Library is making finding content that amplifies Black voices more accessible in a new Diverse Voices section.

“We found that the interest grew because of the movements, protests and marches that were happening. We just wanted to make it easier for folks, and we wanted to know that we're here to provide that information, that's what the library is for,” said Anjana Kipfer, the Manager of Marketing and Communications at the Waterloo Public Library.

The section is broken into four categories: Black Lives Matter, Black Voices Matter, Black Films Matter, and Black Children Matter.

While many of the books and films were available before, the Diverse Voices section creates a one-stop shop available at all three locations.

“Our hold lists continue to grow, so people are still interested in learning. There’s people who want to learn about the history of racism in Canada but are also people looking for ways to celebrate and see themselves in the stories. So we wanted to showcase that we have this entire kind of content,” said Kipfer.

Canadian and Black female author Jael Ealey Richardson's books can be found in the collection.

"It is critical that conversations around Black stories and Black literature continue and that they evolve beyond discussions of struggle to also include conversations that celebrate phenomenal work and accomplishments -- including Black art and literature," she said. "It’s important that a variety of stories are fully and completely integrated into every corner of every literary section in the library."

Moving forward, the Waterloo Public Library said it's looking to continue expanding their diverse voices section with more Canadian content – focusing on authors from Black and Indigenous communities across the country.