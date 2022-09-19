Waterloo public health reports two more monkeypox cases

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Waterloo region has increased by two.

The new cases were posted on the Ontario Public Health epidemiological summary during the Sept. 13 update, but Waterloo Region Public Health said the two cases were confirmed before September.

“The two most recent cases are males in their 20 and 40s,” a spokesperson for public health said in an email to CTV News. “High-risk contacts were notified, and post-exposure vaccination was offered."

To date, the Region of Waterloo has confirmed four monkeypox cases.

The first local case of monkeypox was confirmed on Aug. 5, meaning all four cases in Waterloo region were confirmed in the same month.