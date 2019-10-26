

Stephanie Villella , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO - Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed that someone in the region has died from meningitis.

They are calling the death, which occurred last week, rare and tragic.

Public Health did not release the person's identity, but did say it was a young adult who died from the bacteria.

In this case, they say the person had meningococcal meningitis, which causes very serious inflammation of the lining of the brain or severe blood stream infection.

The department also says they are in contact with close family members and friends to help take preventative measures against the disease.

"So the people that we would consider contacts that we would need to follow up with include household contacts, intimate partners and those who shared cigarettes, vapes, food or drink with the case," says Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, acting medical officer of health for the region.

While meningitis is not as contagious as the common cold or flu, the virus spreads through sharing saliva.

The most effective way to prevent meningitis is through vaccination, according to Public Health.

According to Statistics Canada's most recent numbers, 188 people suffered from the disease in 2017.