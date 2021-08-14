WATERLOO -- Protesters at City Hall in Waterloo were joined by others across Canada on Saturday calling for action to address the nation’s housing crisis.

Tina Horn is one Waterloo Region resident calling for more affordable housing, as she says she and her four children have little room to manuever around her two-bedroom apartment in Kitchener.

“My oldest son and my step son live in the living room and I live in the dining room,” she said. “Conflicts start to arise and it’s very stressful to be the peacemaker. Any other place is like $1,600 and I can’t afford that.”

Her son Brandon decided to organize the housing crisis protest in front of city hall and demand political leaders build more homes to stop speculation and improve social housing.

“Almost everybody I know personally that I grew up with is going through this, unless they have inter-generational wealth,” he said.

About 60 protesters gathered in hopes of making their voices heard.

“My children will never be able to move out,” one protester told CTV News. “I’m expecting my five-year-old to live with me forever and my grandchildren to live with me too.”

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky says the region is working towards a permanent solution.

“We have a $250 million plan to build more affordable housing over the next 10 years, but that will require funding from federal and provincial levels,” he said. “We don’t see this coming back down, so we need to figure out a way collectively to find out how to handle this.”

Jaworsky adds that those concerned should visit Engage Waterloo Region online and provide feedback to the official regional plan.

“I emigrated from France five years ago and I’m having a hard time putting a deposit together because I spent so much of my money to come here,” another protester said.

Waterloo’s gathering was just one of many taking part in the Canadian National Housing Crisis Protest. There were also demonstrations in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, and Vancouver.

“I work full time for above minimum wage, I have a salary and a professional job, and I can’t afford to rent in this city,” another protester told CTV News.