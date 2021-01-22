Advertisement
Waterloo porch pirate caught on-camera
Published Friday, January 22, 2021 2:40PM EST
Waterloo police are looking to speak to this person who allegedly stole a package (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Regional police have shared video of a porch pirate who stole a package from a home in Waterloo last week.
The theft happened in the area of Blythwood Road on Jan. 4 around 4 p.m.
The video shows an unknown man coming to the victim's property and taking a parcel placed the front door. They were driving a red SUV.
Police are looking to identify and speak to the man in the video.
They say people should consider shipping parcels to a neighbour if they won't be home for delivery, or customizing the delivery so they are held for pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.