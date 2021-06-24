WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police have recovered more than $400,000 USD worth of stolen figure skates as part of a theft investigation.

Police say they received a report of a stolen tractor-trailer and its load from a business on Thompson Drive in Cambridge in June 2020. The following month, the trailer was located outside the region but was empty.

According to a release, police learned through their investigation that the stolen property was located at a storage unit in Scarborough.

On June 22, police say they completed a search warrant at the storage unit and located the stolen figure skates.

The merchandise was returned to the owner.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.