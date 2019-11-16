

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help to find a missing 42-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Brock Huffman, who was last seen leaving a Kitchener residence on Friday night.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

They say he may be driving a 2009 grey Ford Escape with the Ontario licence plate ATFR 987.

He is described as white, 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, dark hair, unshaven, wearing a brown work jacket, grey track pants and a Denver Broncos hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.