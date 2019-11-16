Featured
Waterloo police looking for missing man
Police are searching for a missing 42-year-old man named Brock Huffman. (Source @WRPSToday / Twitter)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:14PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 16, 2019 2:42PM EST
KITCHENER – Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help to find a missing 42-year-old man.
Officials are looking for Brock Huffman, who was last seen leaving a Kitchener residence on Friday night.
Police are concerned for his well-being.
They say he may be driving a 2009 grey Ford Escape with the Ontario licence plate ATFR 987.
He is described as white, 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, dark hair, unshaven, wearing a brown work jacket, grey track pants and a Denver Broncos hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.