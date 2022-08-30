Waterloo police investigate sexual assault in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo officers are investigating a report of a sexual assault in downtown Kitchener.

On the evening of Aug. 25, police said a woman was walking on Joseph Street near Water Street South when she was approaches by a man riding a bike.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled the area on the bike, police said in a media release.

The man was described as being in is teens to early 20s, slim build, clean-shaven, with curly hair that was shorter on the sides and was riding a red bicycle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or surveillance video is encouraged or contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8347.