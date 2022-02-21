Waterloo pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by snow removal machine

A 56-year-old Waterloo man was hospitalized after being struck by a snow removal machine Saturday morning.

Waterloo regional police said officers responded to a parking lot at 550 King St. N. for a report of a collision at around 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

A 53-year-old Waterloo man was driving the snow removal machine when he struck a pedestrian who was walking across the parking lot behind the machine, police said in a press release.

As a result of the collision, a 56-year-old Waterloo man was transported to an out of region hospital with severe injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.