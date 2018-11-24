Featured
Waterloo pastor, injured in October crash, has passed away
Dale Hoch in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Daystar Television Canada)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:55PM EST
Waterloo pastor Dale Hoch passed away Friday, five weeks after he was seriously injured in a crash near Orangeville.
Hoch was thrown from his motorcycle on October 19 after colliding with a minivan near Airport Road.
He was airlifted to a St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with what was described as critical injuries.
Hoch and his wife Edith opened the World Outreach Ministries on Northland Road in 2003. They launched a television and radio show, while organizing missions to Haiti, Sri-Lanka, Cuba, Africa, Mexico and Pakistan.
Hoch also wrote a book titled “Thunder from Heaven” where he talked about being a former member of a motorcycle gang and his journey to becoming a Christian.