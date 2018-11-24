

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo pastor Dale Hoch passed away Friday, five weeks after he was seriously injured in a crash near Orangeville.

Hoch was thrown from his motorcycle on October 19 after colliding with a minivan near Airport Road.

He was airlifted to a St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with what was described as critical injuries.

Hoch and his wife Edith opened the World Outreach Ministries on Northland Road in 2003. They launched a television and radio show, while organizing missions to Haiti, Sri-Lanka, Cuba, Africa, Mexico and Pakistan.

Hoch also wrote a book titled “Thunder from Heaven” where he talked about being a former member of a motorcycle gang and his journey to becoming a Christian.