Waterloo City Council has given the green light fund a portion of the Waterloo Park Master Plan.

Council approved $530,000 in funding to be spread out in a number of different areas.

The funind will include the first phase of a park-wide way-finding sign program to help people navigate the park.

The money will also go towards a water play area on the west side of the park, and new entrances to the park.

The entrances are proposed for the LRT stop near Seagram Drive and in the Erb and Caroline Street area.

The funding will also go towards public consultations to gather feedback from residents about future improvement plans.