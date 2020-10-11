KITCHENER -- Shoppers of the Waterloo Open-Air Fall Market were finally welcomed to the seasonal event by the sweet sounds of accordion.

Saturday marked the first day of the market that was supposed to start at the end of September, but cancelled due to unforeseen reasons, and cancelled again last Sunday due to the weather.

The open-air market usually takes place on Willis Way, but had to relocate to the parking lot behind Waterloo City Hall since the roadway is still shut off to help businesses during the pandemic.

“We want to create an opportunity for people to experience Uptown Waterloo,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of the Uptown Waterloo BIA. “Come to uptown, check out the shops after, but do it in a safe environment. People generally fee safer outside and so, hence, the open-air market.”

The market is set to run each Sunday until Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.