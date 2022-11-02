Waterloo, Ont. youths sent to hospital after consuming unknown substance: police

Several young people in Waterloo, Ont. were transported to hospital Wednesday after consuming what police suspect were drugs.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they received reports of seven youths experiencing drowsiness and laboured breathing in the area of University Avenue and Fischer Hallman Road around 2:30 p.m.

“We are still trying to determine what type of drugs were consumed. We have received information about possible cannabis or pills, but we haven't been able to confirm that yet,” Const. Andre Johnson said in an email Wednesday.

Police said investigators are working to try and determine what was consumed.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday the youths were still in hospital.

WARNING:

We have responded to reports of youths experiencing symptoms after consuming suspected drugs around University Avenue and Fischer Hallman Road in Waterloo.



Several youths transported to hospital for treatment.



If you have purchased or received drugs, DO NOT CONSUME. pic.twitter.com/LcVhFgq3Ru — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 2, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS INVOLVED

On Thursday morning, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) confirmed to CTV News that students from Resurrection Catholic Secondary School were involved.

In a letter sent to parents of the school, and obtained by CTV News, WCDSB said the incident occurred off school property, but there were still police, paramedics, and fire at the school on Wednesday.

The board said the administrator team is in contact with WRPS regarding the investigation. Social workers are engaged in supporting all students and staff who require support, the board said.

“Yesterday’s incident was obviously very serious, but we are confident Resurrection High School is and will remain a safe and secure place to learn and work. We are grateful for EMS support and we are thankful that all students are doing well,” said the letter to parents.

WCDSB and WRPS did not confirm how many students from Resurrection were involved.