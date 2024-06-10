Waterloo Ont. man diagnosed with rare cancer completes Ride to Conquer Cancer

A Waterloo Ont. man living with a rare form of cancer has completed a gruelling challenge with a special shoe in tow.

Hours of dedicated training paid off for 66-year-old Dana Fox as he crossed the finish line at this past weekend’s Ride of Conquer Cancer in Toronto in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Dana Fox holds one of his special ADIDAS shoes after completing the Ride To Conquer Cancer on June 9. (Courtesy: Dana Fox)

Fox recently underwent treatment for an aggressive form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma.

Although the cancer and the treatment took a toll on his body, he, and a team of supporters, successfully preserved through the 230 km course.

At the finish line, Fox proudly showed off a special red ADIDAS running shoe that had helped him power through the tough times by inspiring memories of the long-distance runs he had completed with ease in the past.

“My dad bought these for me in 1971,” he told CTV News last week ahead of the ride. “I got these spikes and I said, ‘I’m going to a track workout and I need to bring some people with me so I brought my dad with me to track workout on Fridays.’”

Despite being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, Dana Fox will be cycling in the Ride to Conquer Cancer on June 8 and 9. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

Overall, the Ride to Conquer Cancer fundraiser brought in a record-setting $20.6 million this year.

With reporting from Spencer Turcotte