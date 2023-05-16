Waterloo, Ont. man arrested after swinging axe at parked vehicles

A 47-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly used an axe to damage two vehicles in Kitchener, Ont. and nearby Wellington County.

One of the incidents was caught on video.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they arrested the man after receiving a report he hit a parked vehicle with an axe at a business on Wellington Road 86 around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say he caused significant damage before driving away. He was later stopped by officers.

Earlier on Thursday morning, people living the Mannheim area of Kitchener experienced a similar situation.

Home security footage of the Kitchener incident shows a man wearing a high-visibility vest approach a pickup truck parked in a driveway and hit the truck multiple times with the axe.

Photos of the damage to the truck show a slit in the windshield, with cracked glass around the area of impact.

On Tuesday, Waterloo regional police confirmed to CTV News the two incidents are related.

According to OPP, the 47-year-old Waterloo man is facing 14 criminal charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, flight from police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, operation while impaired, and possession of meth.

Meanwhile, Waterloo regional police have not released information on charges in the Kitchener incident.