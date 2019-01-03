

CTV Kitchener





A current member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been named the next chief of police in Owen Sound.

Insp. Craig Ambrose, a 29-year veteran of WRPS, will take over the top job in Owen Sound on Jan. 21.

“It will be difficult to leave the Waterloo Regional Police Service,” he said in a news release. “It has been such a great place to work and has offered me many experiences that will benefit me as I move on.”

Waterloo Region Chief of Police Bryan Larkin congratulated Ambrose on his appointment. “This is a well-deserved achievement and we wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter,” said Chief Larkin in a release.

In his 29 years of service Insp. Ambrose worked in the drugs, homicide, criminal investigation and intelligence branches.

Owen Sound’s outgoing police chief, Bill Sornberger, is stepping down after 42 years of policing.