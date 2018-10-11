

CTV Kitchener





The City of Waterloo put out a call for people to help seniors with clearing snow.

City bylaws dictate that snow must be cleared within 24 hours of snowfall, which can be difficult for some seniors.

Failing to do so can result in city crews clearing sidewalks at the owner’s expense.

The city posted brokered positions to help seniors clear their sidewalks that would pay $18.50 per hour.

Successful candidates must provide their own transportation, but a shovel is to be provided by the homeowner.

They would be considered self-employed and not City of Waterloo employees, the posting said.

The position is one of many home support services the city offers for seniors, including meals, grocery shopping help, home maintenance and transportation.