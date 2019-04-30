

CTV Kitchener





The City of Waterloo is giving neighbours more opportunities to work and play with one another this spring.

Approved in 2018, the city’s neighbourhood strategy is aimed at providing grants to various community projects.

These grants range in scope from funding for a neighbourhood barbeque to a community garden.

“The neighbourhood strategy is one of my favourite projects because it highlights the good work our residents and staff are already doing to positively connect all citizens and sets the course for supporting even stronger and more connected neighbourhoods,” Mayor Dave Jaworsky says in a news release.

Beginning in May, the program offers grants ranging from $300 to $7,500 depending on the scale of the project.

The city is looking to appoint 14 neighbourhood leaders to share ideas and strengthen their neighbourhoods.

It’s also looking to roll out a neighbourhood e-newsletter which highlights good news, grant opportunities and successes in different neighbourhoods.