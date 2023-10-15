Waterloo neighbourhood break-in under investigation

Regional police are looking into a break-in in a Waterloo neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Amberwood Drive and Branstone Drive around 9:10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an unknown amount of people got inside the home and stole personal belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Police are also encouraging the public to keep their doors locked, even when home, and report any suspicious activityimmediately.