Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife not running for NDP leadership

Waterloo's provincial representative will not be running for her party's top job.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, MPP Catherine Fife said she would not be running for the Ontario NDP leadership.

"After seriously exploring entering this race, I have decided that I will not seek the leadership for personal and professional reasons," the tweet reads in part. "I look forward to supporting the future leader and continuing to serve the people of Waterloo."

Fife was first elected in Waterloo in 2012 in a by-election.

Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath stepped down in June. On Monday, she became the first-ever woman mayor of Hamilton.

The Ontario NDP will select a new leader in March of next year.