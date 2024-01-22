Waterloo mixed martial artist wins by knockout at Unified 55

A mixed martial artist from Waterloo is celebrating a big win.

Pat Pytlik knocked out his opponent in the first round at Unified 55 in Toronto over the weekend.

The victory could also be a big breakthrough, as Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White was in the crowd ahead of UFC 297 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Pytlik has been training at TKO Fighting Arts in Kitchener and now has a record of 9-1 in the cage.

“He’s one of those guys, when the bright lights are on, he turns it up,” said long-time friend and trainer Ruttle back in October. “He shows up every time, so I have no doubt it my mind.”