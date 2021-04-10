KITCHENER -- As many are remembering their encounters with the late Prince Phillip, Waterloo mayor Dave Jaworsky recalls a visit from him and Queen Elizabeth to a Blackberry facility.

It was in 2010, when the mayor was working for the local tech giant Research in Motion, that the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen stopped by.

“People were all tensed up,” said Jaworsky. “I remember when they walked by I didn’t move, I simply nodded my head, and then he broke the ice in the end, making jokes with the RIM staff, and it really helped out.”

He adds that the tour of the facility was the worst kept secret in town, since thousands of people crowded the streets to see the Queen and the Duke.

“He’s not only a character, but a kindly grandpa,” said Jaworsky. “One who took interest in everyone and wasn’t afraid to break the ice and to make jokes as if he has known you for a long time.

“He just wanted the entire staff and planning department to be comfortable.”

The mayor says a highlight of the visit was when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip walked away with their own customer Blackberry phones.