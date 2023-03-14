Waterloo mayor calls for LRT safety measures

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said she would like to see a safety campaign centred around the region’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) in the wake of two serious collisions in the last week – one of which was fatal.

On Tuesday, McCabe said she's already contacted regional staff about this idea, and she plans to raise it again at the next council meeting later this month.

“I would imagine it would talk about keeping your head up, being aware of your surroundings when you're approaching the LRT or LRT tracks, that's for drivers as well as for people who are walking or cycling or using a mobility device, just again to be aware of their surroundings, approach with caution,” McCabe said.

She noted these trains are big, and they're moving at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, meaning they're difficult to stop quickly.

McCabe said she herself rides the LRT and takes the bus, but has not seen issues that cause concern, but noted that as people move around the communities everyone needs to be mindful of their whereabouts.

“What I’m interested in is asking our regional colleagues and regional staff if it’s time for a public education time around LRT,” McCabe said.

This includes drivers.

McCabe said the safety campaign could look similar to what the region does for other safety campaigns, such as reducing speeding and safety at roundabouts.