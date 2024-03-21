Waterloo man wins two $50,000 prizes on separate tickets

A Waterloo man won not one, but two major prizes with OLG’s DAILY KENO 9 Pick tickets.

Robert Matthews won a grand total of $100,000 in the Feb. 25 evening draw.

The 57-year-old truck driver says he plays the lottery regularly and has won a couple of small prizes over the years.

“I chose my numbers based on family members’ birthdays and I can’t believe I won,” he said while picking up his winnings.

Both of his tickets were worth $50,000.

Matthews said he plans to pay some bills and invest in his retirement.

“This win brings some financial freedom for me and my family,” he said.

The winning tickets were bought at the Conestoga Mall Shoppers Drugs Mart in Waterloo.