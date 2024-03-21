Waterloo man wins two $50,000 prizes on separate tickets
A Waterloo man won not one, but two major prizes with OLG’s DAILY KENO 9 Pick tickets.
Robert Matthews won a grand total of $100,000 in the Feb. 25 evening draw.
The 57-year-old truck driver says he plays the lottery regularly and has won a couple of small prizes over the years.
“I chose my numbers based on family members’ birthdays and I can’t believe I won,” he said while picking up his winnings.
Both of his tickets were worth $50,000.
Matthews said he plans to pay some bills and invest in his retirement.
“This win brings some financial freedom for me and my family,” he said.
The winning tickets were bought at the Conestoga Mall Shoppers Drugs Mart in Waterloo.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
BREAKING 'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
MPs debating Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau ahead of vote
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
How Canada's family doctor shortage compares to other countries
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Former premiers, other dignitaries pay respects to Brian Mulroney in Montreal
Prominent Quebec political leaders and other dignitaries arrived to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday to pay their final respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.
Quebec killer, alleged suspect in fatal Montreal fire, pleads guilty to prison escape
A convicted killer who spent 51 months on the lam from a prison in Quebec — and who court documents cite as a suspect in a Montreal fire that killed seven people — has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.