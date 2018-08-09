

CTV Kitchener





A 35-year-old Waterloo man has admitted to climbing buildings and crawling through ventilation systems in order to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics and other items.

On Thursday at a Kitchener court, Robert Kufske plead guilty to several counts of break and enter and theft.

Court heard Kufske’s crime spree began in September 2017 where he gained entry to a commercial food building through a skylight, and stole items on two separate occasions.

He then hit two Sportchek locations in Waterloo and Kitchener where court heard he used the building’s ventilation system to get into the stores and steal thousands of dollars’ worth of FitBits and GoPros.

Court also heard how Kufske also used the same method to break into a Goodlife gym in Waterloo where he made off with two televisions and a Goodlife vehicle.

He also broke into a couple of Canadian Tire locations in Waterloo Region where he took a pellet gun and two car stereos.

Then six days before Christmas, Kufske was caught on surveillance video when he smashed a window at the Knight’s of Columbus office in Waterloo.

He was caught by police after he walked out with a bag full of brand new toys meant for children in need.

Both the crown and the defense are asking the judge for a three year sentence.