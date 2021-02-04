Advertisement
Waterloo man takes home $56K in football POOLS game
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 4:53PM EST
Mohamed Adan accepted his POOLS win at home (Supplied: OLG)
KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man won more than $56,000 in a POOLS game.
Mohamed Adan took home $56,472 in a football pools win. He said he always watches the games and follows along on his tickets.
“It feels great to win. I will use this toward a down payment on a house,” he said in a news release.
Due to the province-wide lockdown, Adan received his win at home.
He purchased his winning ticket at Husky Gas Bar on Highland Road in Kitchener.