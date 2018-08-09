

A 35-year-old Waterloo man has admitted to climbing buildings and crawling through ventilation systems in order to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics and other items.

On Thursday at a Kitchener court, Robert Kufske plead guilty to several counts of break and enter and theft.

Court heard Kufske’s crime spree began in May 2017 where he gained entry to a commercial food building through a skylight, and stole items on two separate occasions.

He then hit two sports stores in Waterloo and Kitchener where court heard he used the building’s ventilation system to get into the stores and steal thousands of dollars’ worth of FitBits and GoPros.

Court also heard how Kufske also used the same method to break into a Waterloo gym where he made off with two televisions and the company’s vehicle.

He also broke into several other businesses.

Then six days before Christmas, Kufske was caught on surveillance video when he smashed a window at the Knights of Columbus office in Waterloo.

He was caught by police after he walked out with a bag full of brand new toys meant for children in need.

Kufske has been sentenced to three years in prison, but because of time served he only has two years left beginning today.