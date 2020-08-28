KITCHENER -- Niagara regional police say they're searching Lake Erie for a Waterloo man who is presumed drowned.

Emergency services were called to the area of Sherkston Beach in Port Colborne around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a possible drowning.

The man has been identified to CTV News Kitchener as Douglas Gómez Jr. His father, Douglas Gómez, said he was at the lake with family celebrating his daughter's birthday.

Speaking to CTV News over the phone, Gómez said the water became rough due to a storm moving into the area.

Gómez said two boys and a girl were in the water wearing life jackets. When the water got rough due to the storm, Gómez Jr. went into the water to help get them to safety.

"As he was bringing them into the beach, another person came in to take the boys and then my son (Gómez Jr.) was going to go and try to rescue the other," Gómez said.

The girl was pulled further out. Gómez said the girl's father was trying to keep her above the waves.

"[The man] was underwater, keeping his daughter above water," Gómez said.

Gómez Jr. and the girl's mother went back into the lake to help get the girl and the man to safety. The pair was able to get out of the lake, but Gómez said his son was pulled back under the waves.

"She was trying to get back her strength in time to go in and help my son," Gómez said. "It was too late."

"He was tired by the time he brought the boys to safety, to where someone was able to just grab them."

"There are two heroes here."

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Lifeguards tried to rescue the Gómez Jr. when he wasn't able to return to shore, according to police. However, they lost sight of him in the water.

Gómez Jr. was 33 years old, his father said.

A GoFundMe page has been started by his sister to help raise funds for a funeral.

Police said they believe Gómez Jr. has drowned.

The Marine Unit brought a boat to the scene to help with the search on Thursday, but they had to suspend the search around 3:50 p.m. as weather conditions worsened.

Police returned to Lake Erie for a recovery mission on Friday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.