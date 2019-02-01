Featured
Waterloo man missing with concern for well-being: police
Regional police are looking for Jordan Copeland, 22. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 2:56PM EST
Regional police are looking for a missing Waterloo man.
Jordan Copeland, 22, is described as six feet tall with a slim build.
He has dark hair and brown eyes.
Police say there is concern for his well-being, but did not say when or where he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.