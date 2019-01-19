

CTV Kitchener





Helmut Oberlander has launched yet another appeal of the government’s decision to strip his Canadian citizenship.

The federal government says the 94-year-old Waterloo man lied about his activities during the Second World War.

Oberlander claims that he was forced to join the Nazi death squad Einsatzkommando 10a, also known as Ek10a, after being threatened with execution.

In 1954 he came to Canada and became a citizen six years later.

Oberlander has always denied taking part in any killings.

Back in September a federal court judge found the government was reasonable in stripping Oberlander’s citizenship.

It was the fourth time his citizenship has been revoked since the mid-1990s.