A crash on Highway 401 in Kingston left two people dead, including a Waterloo resident.

The crash occurred May 25 near the Odessa ONroute service centre. It involved an SUV and a tractor-trailer.

Frontenac OPP say the driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as Cheng Yuan, a 33-year-old Waterloo man, and the passenger as Meiyu Li, a 27-year-old woman from British Columbia.