Waterloo man killed in crash on Highway 401
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 2:38PM EDT
A crash on Highway 401 in Kingston left two people dead, including a Waterloo resident.
The crash occurred May 25 near the Odessa ONroute service centre. It involved an SUV and a tractor-trailer.
Frontenac OPP say the driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has been identified as Cheng Yuan, a 33-year-old Waterloo man, and the passenger as Meiyu Li, a 27-year-old woman from British Columbia.