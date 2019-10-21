

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





GREY HIGHLANDS - A 46-year-old man from Waterloo has died following a collision between a van and motorcycle.

Grey Bruce OPP were called to the incident on West Back Line between 130 Road and 140 Road in Grey Highlands around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They say the van was travelling northbound while the motorcycle was travelling southbound.

Waterloo’s William Rourke was identified as the motorcycle driver and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the van were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP.