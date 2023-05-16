Waterloo man facing number of charges after allegedly attacking vehicle with axe

An alleged axe attack to a vehicle has led to 14 criminal charges for a Waterloo man.

Wellington County OPP received a report of a man hitting a parked vehicle with an axe at a business on Wellington Road 86 around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say he caused significant damage, left in a vehicle, and was stopped by officers later.

They add that they found out he also broke into two other businesses on Wellington Road 86 earlier that morning and stole items from them.

The 47-year-old Waterloo man is facing 14 criminal charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, flight from police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, operation while impaired, and possession of meth.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Wellington County OPP (1-888-310-1122)or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).